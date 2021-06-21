Share

How can you live more sustainably? | Sustainable Future

Governments around the world have pledged to become carbon neutral in the coming decades. But what can we do as individuals? CNBC's Silvia Amaro spoke to five experts, who shared their ideas on how we can improve our carbon footprints.

Mon Jun 21 2021 | 10:45:00 AM