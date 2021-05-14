How Dubai plans to bring back tourism hit hard by the pandemic

Covid-19 has devastated the tourism industry harder than most with airplanes on the ground, hotels closed and travel restrictions put in place in virtually all countries around the world. United Nations World Tourism Organisations figures show the scale of the destruction will take years to undo. Dubai, home to the world's largest and busiest airport, has taken its fair share of the pain. His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing speaks to CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa about Dubai's strategy to get the tourist back and what the UAE offers Africa.

PUBLISHED: Fri, 14 May 2021 13:26:53 GMT