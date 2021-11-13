Share

How Ex-SpaceX Engineers Are Fueling The Space Race With Firefly

The rocket business is heating up and one startup has grand ambitions of following SpaceX to orbit. With a team comprised of industry veterans, Firefly Aerospace wants to be a dominant launch provider in the growing small satellite market. While the rewards are great, the risk are high. The company already suffered through a bankruptcy and is still trying to reach orbit. Does it have what it takes to become the next SpaceX?
Sat, 13 Nov 2021 15:00:25 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.