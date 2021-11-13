Share

How Ex-SpaceX Engineers Are Fueling The Space Race With Firefly

The rocket business is heating up and one startup has grand ambitions of following SpaceX to orbit. With a team comprised of industry veterans, Firefly Aerospace wants to be a dominant launch provider in the growing small satellite market. While the rewards are great, the risk are high. The company already suffered through a bankruptcy and is still trying to reach orbit. Does it have what it takes to become the next SpaceX?

Sat, 13 Nov 2021 15:00:25 GMT