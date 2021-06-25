Share

How Government-Run Health Care Failed For Native Americans

American Indians and Alaska Natives are entitled to federally-funded health care under treaties negotiated between tribal nations and the U.S. government. The independent and bipartisan Commission on Civil Rights wrote in a 2018 report that the U.S. government has not adequately funded these programs. The report concluded the lack of funding has left many indigenous communities without the ability to provide quality care. Here's how government-funded health services for Indigenous Americans works in the United States and how many activists and experts would like to see the system reformed.

