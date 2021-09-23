Share

How Greyhound Became the Largest Bus Service in the U.S.

Intercity bus travel in the U.S. has long been dominated by one iconic brand. With its fleet of 1,200 buses Greyhound shuttles nearly 16 million passengers annually to roughly 2,400 North American destinations. While the company caters to budget conscious, long distance travelers it also offers charter services for businesses, conventions and schools. But competition from low cost airlines and a combination of increased automobile access and low fuel prices have led to mounting headwinds for the bus operator. The pandemic has also caused passenger demand to plummet. So, what does the future look like for the bus operator and what happens to intercity bus service in America once the pandemic ends?

