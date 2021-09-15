Share

How Headlights Became So High-Tech

Since the birth of automobiles, headlights have undergone a wide variety of changes. They have become more and more advanced and now include abilities such as adaptive beams, signal projections, and LED matrices. The advancements haven't come without their fair share of troubles, however, as the newer technology must be regulated by government entities such as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. So much progress has been made thus far, but how much further can headlight technology go?

Wed, 15 Sep 2021 17:13:39 GMT