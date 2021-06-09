How Illovo Sugar SA is empowering Kwa-Zulu Natal communities with this fund

Illovo Sugar South Africa initiated a project to develop up to 3 000 hectares of small-scale grower cane land. This is on the Kwa-Zulu Natal South Coast. In partnership with National Treasury through the Jobs Fund, this has lead to the creation of over 1 100 new jobs and the training of more than 1 600 people. Mamongae Mahlare, Managing Director at Illovo Sugar South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.