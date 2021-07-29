How improved investments will help elevate education in Africa

About 70 million children at age 10 in the world, are at risk of losing basic literacy skills. This is fuelled by the COVID-19 pandemic which has forced low and middle-income countries to cut their education budget. Today, the Global Partnership for Education replenishment conference commenced, and it aims to raise $5 billion commitment on domestic financing from developing countries to stop this education crisis. Dorine Nininahazwe, Director for AU and East Africa at ONE joins CNBC Africa for more.