Share

How improved investments will help elevate education in Africa

About 70 million children at age 10 in the world, are at risk of losing basic literacy skills. This is fuelled by the COVID-19 pandemic which has forced low and middle-income countries to cut their education budget. Today, the Global Partnership for Education replenishment conference commenced, and it aims to raise $5 billion commitment on domestic financing from developing countries to stop this education crisis. Dorine Nininahazwe, Director for AU and East Africa at ONE joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu, 29 Jul 2021 11:54:33 GMT

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update

Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.