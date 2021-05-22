The Asian American Pacific Islander population is extremely diverse, culturally and economically. According to a recent analysis by the Pew Research Center, Asian household incomes range from $44,400 to $120,000. Subgroups at the low end aren’t represented by the median data. Here’s a closer look at the growing income gap among Asian Americans, how it started and what’s next. CHAPTERS 0:00 -- Introduction 1:30:13 -- Immigration 3:56:03 -- Barriers 6:26:14 -- Aggregated data 8:55:10 -- What’s next? » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC » Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision » Subscribe to CNBC Classic: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCclassic About CNBC: From 'Wall Street' to 'Main Street' to award winning original documentaries and Reality TV series, CNBC has you covered. Experience special sneak peeks of your favorite shows, exclusive video and more. Connect with CNBC News Online Get the latest news: https://www.cnbc.com/ Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC #CNBC How Income Inequality Became A Big Issue Among Asian Americans

PUBLISHED: Sat, 22 May 2021 16:00:15 GMT