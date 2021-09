Share

How investors’ risks are biting off Nigerian equities

Investors at Nigeria’s local equities market appear to be unshaken by half-year earnings of banks so far, as they take a risk-off disposition of bank shares. Recent contractions in the market have been largely driven by losses recorded by GTCO, Zenith, and Stanbic IBTC. Let’s get a sense of the sentiments at the market. Oluwadara Olunuga, Analyst at ARM Securities joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu, 09 Sep 2021 15:13:24 GMT