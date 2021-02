How is Rwanda adopting e-mobility?

Rwanda has been championing use of electric motorcycles with the aim to reduce carbon emissions and become a climate resilient economy by 2050. But how quickly is the country’s moto taxi industry adopting green mobility? CNBC Africa spoke to Josh Whale, Founder and CEO of Ampersand, a company that assembles electric motorcycles.

Wed Feb 03 2021 | 10:23:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)