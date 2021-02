How Kenya’s manufacturing sector plans to rebound from COVID-19 crisis

Manufacturing is a key sector in Kenya’s economic development, in both its contribution to national output, exports and job creation. Under the Big Four Agenda, the government’s goal is to increase the manufacturing sector’s contribution to the GDP to 15 per cent by 2022. Job Wanjohi, Head of Policy at Kenya Association of Manufacturers joins CNBC Africa for more.

