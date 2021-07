The province of KwaZulu-Natal is known for its robust tourism sector. In 2020, Covid-19 dealt a blow to the sector; and the challenges have not ended. With KwaZulu-Natal being the epicentre of the unrest we saw two weeks ago, confidence in the industry has been impacted. Phindile Makwakwa, Acting CEO at Tourism KwaZulu-Natal joins CNBC Africa for more.