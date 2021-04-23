The late January GameStop frenzy forced Wall Street to pay attention to retail investors like never before. Wall Street and news outlets analyzed the persona of the subreddit WallStreetBets and broke down their memes and lingo for clues on how this happened. Here’s an explainer on why these collective actions are becoming more common, the role memes play in these situations and what’s next for retail investing. » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC » Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision » Subscribe to CNBC Classic: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCclassic About CNBC: From 'Wall Street' to 'Main Street' to award winning original documentaries and Reality TV series, CNBC has you covered. Experience special sneak peeks of your favorite shows, exclusive video and more. Connect with CNBC News Online Get the latest news: https://www.cnbc.com/ Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC Subscribe to CNBC PRO: https://cnb.cx/2NLi9AN #CNBC How Memes Flipped Wall Street Upside Down

PUBLISHED: Fri, 23 Apr 2021 16:00:20 GMT