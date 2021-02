How Nigerian family businesses showed resilience & thrived amid COVID-19 pandemic

Analysts at PwC say Nigerian family businesses have had a challenging but rewarding period, with headwinds around currency and stock market fluctuations in addition to the pandemic. Esiri Agbeyi, Lead for Family Business and Private Client Services at PwC Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Feb 25 2021 | 14:25:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)