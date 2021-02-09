How Nigeria’s crypto community can navigate the regulatory waters

Globally, central banks are split on how to regulate digital assets. While some like the People’s Bank of China are carrying out pilot tests with commercial partners, some others like Nigeria are deeply concerned about the risks posed to its financial system. On Monday, electric vehicle maker, Tesla purchased 1.5 billion dollars’ worth of bitcoin, a strong backing for the crypto on the corporate level. For the crypto community in Nigeria, how best can they navigate the regulatory waters? Joining CNBC Africa for this conversation are Senator Ihenyen, President of the Stakeholders in Blockchain Technology Association of Nigeria and Hanu Fejiro Agboje, CEO and Founder of Patricia.

Tue Feb 09 2021 | 12:28:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)