How Nigeria’s economy can grow sustainably post-COVID

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva says the assent of the Petroleum Industry Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari will see an end to the controversial petrol subsidies. This comes as Nigeria celebrates its 50-year membership of the oil producer club, OPEC. Meanwhile, Nigerians are expecting the June inflation report this week and the second quarter GDP data later this month. Joining CNBC Africa for a discussion on how best Nigeria can achieve a sustainable growth trajectory post Covid-19 are; Andrew Nevin, Chief Economist at PwC Nigeria and Tilewa Adebajo, CEO of CFG Advisory.

Tue, 13 Jul 2021 12:48:17 GMT

