How organisations can best prepare students for the future of work

Exponential change in education is causing interesting disruptions. Unicef and Bridge2Africa are two of the organisations that are preparing students for the technological disruptions and the future of work, through Robotics. Joining CNBC Africa to give more detail on these initiatives is Christine Muhigana, UNICEF Representative and Justice Gumbochuma, e-Learning Specialist at Bridge2Africa.

Tue Mar 30 2021 | 16:29:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)