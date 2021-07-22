How removal of petrol subsidies will impact Nigeria’s economy
Nigeria’s Department of Petroleum Resources says the pump price of petrol could rise to about a thousand naira per liter if subsidies on petrol is removed. Mayowa Ige, Research Analyst at Financial Derivatives Company joins CNBC Africa for more.
