How resilient are Nigerian banks?

The Central Bank of Nigeria has reiterated the resilience, safety, and soundness of the nation’s deposit money banks and other financial institutions under its supervision in spite of the global challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The bank is currently holding its Monetary Policy Committee today and will climax tomorrow. Femi Oladehin, Partner at Argentil Capital Partners Limited joins CNBC Africa for more.

Mon, 26 Jul 2021 12:05:08 GMT