How Rwanda plans to implement the new Financial Consumer Protection Law

Rwanda has enacted a new Financial Consumer Protection Law that, among other things, introduces a ban on penalties imposed by banks on clients who make early repayments on loans. It is the second country to do so in the region after Kenya. Gerald Nsabimana AG. DG, Conduct Supervision, National Bank of Rwanda joins CNBC Africa for more.

Mon Mar 29 2021 | 14:32:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)