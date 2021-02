How Rwandan insurers are responding to COVID-19 shocks

According to Access to Finance Rwanda, insurers in the country are now confronting a new working environment and 70 per cent of them expect premium income to recover by this year; 2021. Alex Bahizi, CEO BK Insurance joins CNBC Africa on this and how to drive up insurance market development.

Wed Feb 17 2021 | 10:16:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)