How STEM can help bridge Africa’s energy deficit

Nearly 600 million Africans have no access to power and for a sector that’s largely dependent on skilled workforce to bridge the innovation gap there has been hardly any investment in frontier education systems. So how best could STEM help bridge this gap? CNBC Africa spoke to the dean of the school of engineering at Moi University, Simuyu Sitai for more.

Thu Mar 11 2021 | 15:15:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)