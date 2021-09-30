Share

How technology is transforming Africa’s healthcare sector

Fintech.TV The Impact goes to Egypt to meet Amir Barsoum, Founder and CEO of Vezeeta. Zindzi Kibiku speaks to him about the platform’s role in the healthcare sector. The company is the largest health-tech platform in the Middle East and Africa that assists over 10 million patients to search, choose and book healthcare providers. Then we go to Nigeria to meet Folake Owodunni, CEO & Co-Founder of Emergency Response Africa. This health tech company provides medical care to victims at the scene of the emergency and facilitates advanced hospital care.

