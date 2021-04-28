How the Facebook digital currency dream has changed | CNBC Reports

The Facebook-backed Diem Association plans to launch a new stablecoin tied to the U.S. dollar in 2021. Formerly known as Libra, the digital currency project faced years of pushback from regulators, with key figures deeming the project a failure months after the first white paper launched. So how is Diem getting its previous detractors on board? CNBC’s Joumanna Bercetche spoke to Diem’s chief economist Christian Catalini about what has changed, and what the new coin could mean for consumers. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi #CNBC #Cryptocurrency #Facebook

PUBLISHED: Wed, 28 Apr 2021 11:00:27 GMT