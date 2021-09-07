Share

How The GPU Chip Shortage Hit Gamers And Crypto Miners

There’s a certain kind of computer chip that has become incredibly important to the modern world. The GPU — short for graphics processing unit. GPUs bring digital worlds to life. In the last few years, they’ve become the computer chip of choice among certain crypto miners. They’re also becoming increasingly more important in cutting edge fields like self-driving cars and supercomputing. But like every other kind of computer chip in 2021, GPUs remain in short supply. Here’s why, and why it’s hurting gamers and crypto miners specifically.

