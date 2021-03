How the pandemic is reshaping Rwanda’s real estate market

Prior to the global pandemic, the occupancy rate of commercial buildings in Kigali was at 85 per cent. The Covid-19 pandemic brought with it a change in consumer behaviour, forcing many to work remotely. With Rwanda’s economy slowly re-opening, what is the current state of the real estate market in the country? CNBC Africa spoke to the Director of Projects and Property Management at Century Real Estate, Paul Rwigamba, for more.

