The more money you make, the more you have to pay in taxes, right? Not always. The ultra-wealthy typically take advantage of rules in the tax code which enable them to lower their effective tax rate. Warren Buffet has often pointed out that he pays less taxes than his secretary and Amazon famously paid zero taxes in 2018. So how exactly are the country's biggest earners using the tax code to avoid paying taxes?

How The Rich Avoid Paying Taxes

PUBLISHED: Mon, 17 May 2021 16:00:10 GMT