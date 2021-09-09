Share

How this fund helped small businesses remain open during COVID-19 crisis

SMME survival in South Africa was already challenging in pre-Covid-19 times, the pandemic has only exacerbated the difficulty. The South Africa Future Trust was established in March 2020 by the Oppenheimer family to support small businesses and they've compiled a report summing up their performance a year later. Ashleigh Fynn-Munda, Social Investment Associate at Oppenheimer Generation Philanthropy joins CNBC Africa for more.

