How this joint venture is empowering rural communities through agriculture

A joint venture between a community farming group, Mawewe Communal Property Association, and JSE listed company Crookes Brothers South Africa has paid R37.7 million in dividends and R65 million in lease rentals to Mawewe. Mzamo Khuzwayo, Managing Director of Crookes Brothers joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri Mar 19 2021 | 11:09:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)