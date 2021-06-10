How to leverage technology to tackle global food waste Global Food Management - how do we move the globe from scarcity to abundance? Is hunger a scarcity problem or a logistics problem? We speak to two women, one from the United States and the other from Kenya to find out how technology can help address the problem.

