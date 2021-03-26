How to reignite Africa’s growth post COVID-19

Despite the challenging backdrop of a global pandemic and external economic shocks, according to the 2021 African Economic Outlook Report by the African Development Bank, the continent is expected to reach 3.4 per cent growth this year. Moreover, the continent’s increased debt accumulation has pushed several countries into debt distress with fears that many governments would not be able to access the international capital markets for more funding. Economist, Charles Bwogi joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri Mar 26 2021 | 10:18:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)