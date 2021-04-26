How to solve our big trash problem | CNBC Reports

More than 2 billion tonnes of global waste is generated yearly. By 2050, it’s expected to increase to 3.4 billion tonnes. CNBC’s Nessa Anwar traces the journey of a piece of discarded trash in Singapore to the nation’s only landfill, exploring solutions and the future of the world’s garbage dilemma. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi

PUBLISHED: Mon, 26 Apr 2021 11:00:15 GMT