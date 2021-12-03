How Tokyo pulled off the Olympics in the midst of a pandemic – and the legacy it leaves behind
Staging the Tokyo Olympic Games in the midst of a pandemic was a formidable task. So how did its organizers pull it off, and what is the Games' legacy now that Tokyo's Olympic flame has gone out?
#CNBC #Tokyo2020 #Olympics
-----
Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM
CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz
Like our Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational
Follow us on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/
Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/CNBCi
Fri, 03 Dec 2021 23:45:00 GMT