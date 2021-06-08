How Twitter ban poses threat to Nigeria’s economic recovery efforts

CEO of Xcellon Capital Advisors Chamberlain Peterside says social media has evolved as a robust platform for domestic and international commerce, political interaction, citizens engagement, news and entertainment and cannot be easily censored or eradicated. He joins CNBC Africa to explore how Nigeria’s Twitter ban poses direct and indirect threats to its economic recovery efforts.
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent. Sign up here.