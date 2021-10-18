Share

How two college friends got Serena Williams to back their business | CNBC Make It

Sports booking start-up Let’s Do This is off to a running start, attracting investment from the likes of tennis star Serena Williams and Olympic champion Usain Bolt. Cambridge graduates Alex Rose and Sam Browne set up the platform in 2017, after a conversation at the pub about how difficult it was to find and book races. They say Let’s Do This is now the world’s largest marketplace for mass-participation sports, with 15,000 events, such as marathons and triathlons, listed on the platform. CNBC Make It’s Vicky McKeever spoke to co-founder Alex Rose about their journey so far, as well as plans for the future. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi #CNBC #MakeIt #Sports

Mon, 18 Oct 2021 11:00:00 GMT