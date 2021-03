How UBA plans to remain competitive in Africa’s payment space

Banks are looking to tap into the increased digital transformation brought about by the low-touch economy driven by the Covid-19 pandemic. With a new mobile banking app, Pan-African lender, UBA, says they are looking to change the face of digital banking. Sampson Aneke, Group Head of SME Banking at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri Mar 12 2021 | 12:49:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)