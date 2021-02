How vaccine economics impacts Africa

In a joint report, Allianz Research and Euler Hermes say the recent breakthroughs in vaccine development will supercharge global growth this year, but short-term headwinds and a complete recovery in 2022 will create transition risks. They also note that despite the hurdles on the demand and supply sides, they expect vaccine rollout to vulnerable populations to be completed by mid-2021. Ludovic Subran, Chief Economist at Allianz joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri Feb 12 2021 | 12:13:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)