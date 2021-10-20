Share

How Visa Became The Most Popular Card In The U.S.

$6.7 trillion. That is how much Americans spent using their debit or credit cards in 2019. More than 60% of those purchases were made using cards from Visa, a company that has long dominated the payment card industry. As payment cards become more essential in our daily lives, Visa has quickly grown to become one of the most valuable companies in America. So how exactly does Visa make money and why does it dominate the payment card industry? Watch the video to find out.

Wed, 20 Oct 2021 16:00:01 GMT