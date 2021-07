Share

How Visa is driving innovation in the digital payments space across SSA

Visa hosted its Innovation for Inclusion Summit focusing on how payments companies and mobile payments platforms, are partnering to accelerate the development of innovative payment solutions. We unpack what these innovations mean for the end-user with Akshay Chopra, Head of Innovation and Product Design, Central Europe, Middle East and Africa for Visa.

Thu, 01 Jul 2021 08:10:51 GMT