How will Biden’s proposed global corporate tax affect Africa?

Corporate tax is a tax rate that every company has to pay to the government. Almost much every country in the world has that tax with the level of taxation determined at the local level. However, US President Joe Biden’s administration proposes a shift of that model. How does that affect Africa? Carlos Lopes, Professor at the Mandela School, University of Cape Town spoke to CNBC Africa’s Julius Bizimungu for more.
