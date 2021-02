How will SA fund its rollout of COVID-19 vaccines?

This week South Africa received its first batch of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines from India. This marks the start of the vaccine rollout plan. The question remains, in terms of what South Africa’s options are in funding the vaccination programme. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Johann Els, Chief Economist at Old Mutual Investment Group and Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec.

Thu Feb 04 2021 | 11:22:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)