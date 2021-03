How working remotely is impacting SA’s office market space

Covid-19 has accelerated the shift in office market trends. We are now left with the question: Does location matter? However, just this week, Citigroup Chief Jane Fraser said that the blurring of lines between work and home is simply not sustainable. Keillen Ndlovu, Head of Listed Property Funds at Stanlib joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed Mar 24 2021 | 15:50:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)