Hyped Pizza Robot Company Is Now Tackling Our Plastic Waste Problem

The $274.2 billion dollar sustainable packaging market is expected to grow to $413.8 billion by 2027, and Zume – formerly a hyped robotic pizza start-up, backed by SoftBank – has re-commissioned its fleet of robots to produce packaging to compete in this growing industry. » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC » Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision » Subscribe to CNBC Classic: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCclassic About CNBC: From 'Wall Street' to 'Main Street' to award winning original documentaries and Reality TV series, CNBC has you covered. Experience special sneak peeks of your favorite shows, exclusive video and more. Connect with CNBC News Online Get the latest news: https://www.cnbc.com/ Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC #CNBC Hyped Pizza Robot Company Is Now Tackling Our Plastic Waste Problem



Fri Jun 18 2021 | 16:00:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)