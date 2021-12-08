Share

IATF 2021: Focus on Africa’s post-pandemic recovery

Since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic in March 2020, countries, societies and individuals have struggled to respond to the pandemic’s devastation of health systems, economies, trade and human wellbeing. While Africa has been spared the pandemic’s harshest health impacts, it has absorbed a heavy economic burden. At the IATF closing plenary. panellists discussed the topic of Africa’s post-pandemic recovery.

