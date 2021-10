Share

IATF 2021 Nigeria Roadshow: Promoting Nigeria-Africa trade and investment under the AfCFTA

As preparations hit fever pitch for the 2021 Intra-African Trade Fair which will take place in Durban South Africa between the 15th and 21st of November, we’ll find out how Nigeria is gearing up for the main event. The theme of the Nigerian roadshow is promoting Nigeria-Africa trade and investment under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Thu, 21 Oct 2021 09:54:58 GMT