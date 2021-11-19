Share

IATF2021: Intra-Africa Trade Fair to strengthen intra-Africa bonds, says Trade Minister Patel

The Intra-Africa Trade Fair 2021 held in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal can assist the local economy in two ways, South African Minister of Trade and Industry, Ibrahim Patel, told CNBC Africa’s Dewald Rademeyer on the third day of the Fair. First is by securing direct orders from buyers from elsewhere on the continent, second is to build the relationships and partnerships that will be needed with the launch of the African Continent Free Trade Area. Also in this episode of Focus on Trade and Industry KwaZulu-Natal, Ravi Pillay, KZN MEC for Economic Development and Tourism shares his thoughts on the opportunities this Fair brings to the SMME sector.

Fri, 19 Nov 2021 16:59:42 GMT