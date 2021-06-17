IEP: Here’s how much violence, terrorism cost SSA economies in the past year

How peaceful is the world? The 2021 Global Peace Index has dropped by 0.06 per cent, making this the 9th time that global peace has deteriorated. The index by the Institute for economics and peace says the economic impact of violence cost the global economy $14.96 trillion . Joining CNBC Africa for more is Serge Stroobants, Director of Europe, the Middle East and North Africa at the Institute for Economics and Peace.