Alzbeta Klein, the CEO and Director General of the International Fertilizer Association says feeding the world sustainably is crucial, she believes the focus of African governments to create an enabling environment for the post-crisis food production is going to be essential. CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor caught up with her to discuss the concerted efforts being made to boost agricultural productivity in Africa.

PUBLISHED: Wed, 12 May 2021 07:54:45 GMT