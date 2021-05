Speaking on recent efforts aimed at boosting agriculture on the African continent, Mieke van Ginneken, the Associate Vice President for Strategy and Knowledge Department at IFAD, notes that the conversations at the two-day dialogue are timely, important and urgent because in order to increase food security in Africa, we will need actors from the public, private sectors as well as other actors further afield.

PUBLISHED: Thu, 13 May 2021 11:54:49 GMT